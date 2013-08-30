Menopause Returns

×

The national Tour of Menopause The Musical will arrive in town midway through next month. The popular musical featuring parodies of pop hits from the '50s, '60s, '70s and '80s returns to Milwaukee this time by way of the Milwaukee Theatre.

This is a show which has clearly identified an audience and knows how to reach it in a way that is fun and entertaining for a whole demographic. Having identified the right market, the show's producers have had quite a success on their hands touring regulary with the show all over the country since the show first debuted a little over a decade ago in Orlando.

Menopause The Musical rolls into the Milwaukee Theatre for a single performance on Frtiday, September 13th at 7:30 pm. For ticket reservations, call 1-800-745-3000.