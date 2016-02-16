Mercy Mayer's 'Little Critter' Comes to First Stage

× Expand Photo by Paul Ruffolo

When deciding to turn one of the popular Little Critter books into a musical, local creators John Maclay and Brett Ryback faced an enormous task. Author Mercer Mayer, who created the series starting in the mid-1970s, has spun off dozens of sequels. After much discussion with First Stage, Maclay and Ryback have launched the world premiere of Just a Little Critter Musical.

The 45-minute show, designed for children ages 3-6, has been created to provide a gentle introduction into the world of theater. Describing the anthropomorphic Little Critter is not easy; think of a mix between a hamster, guinea pig and porcupine. Little Critter’s height is about the size of a 3-year-old. In the musical, Little Critter is very much a boy (Nolan Zdziarski, in the Mercer cast). Little Critter is the apple of his parent’s eye, as one can see from looking at the set, which depicts Little Critter’s bedroom. It looks like a tidy warehouse for FAO Schwartz.

However, one day Little Critter is faced with the shocking news: He is going to be joined by a little sister. (Little Critter was hoping the surprise was going to be a backyard swimming pool.) Much of the dialogue and songs focus on the real feelings and emotions children have under these circumstances. Little Critter wonders aloud if his parents will love him as much when the new baby arrives. His questions are ones that real-life parents face when explaining a new addition to the family.

The book does an excellent job of guiding parents and young children through these explanations, although this show is definitely not a biology lesson. For one thing, when Little Sister arrives, she is almost as tall as Little Critter. (Yes, she does spend about 10 minutes in a crib before it transforms into a toddler bed.) Both of the “Critters” have big dreams: Little Critter wants to be a superhero that can fly (a nicely choreographed sequence). Little Sister (Eloise Field) runs around in a ballet tutu as she decides whether to become a world-famous dancer, or a circus clown, or several other diverse professions. There is plenty of singing and dancing throughout the show.

Under Molly Rhode’s direction, the four actors perform flawlessly. They all look alike, thanks to Michelle Pendzich’s clever, colorful costumes. To become “critters,” the kids wear super-curly, mop-top wigs and furry sleeves. The adults, though not quite as furry, also sport a mane of corkscrew curls. (Actor Chase Stoeger portrays the hands-on Dad.)

Although the song lyrics are tailored much more to adults, both Zdziarski and Field do a terrific job of belting out the sometimes tongue-twisting lyrics. In addition to playing their roles as Mom and Dad, the adults fill in on musical instruments located offstage. An offstage pianist (Alissa Rhode) provides most of the musical’s melodies.

Although Little Critter sometimes considers his sister a constant annoyance, in the end they share a cuddle together. Little Critter decides that sisters aren’t so bad after all.

Through March 13 at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, 325 W. Walnut St., Milwaukee. For tickets, call 414-267-2961 or visit firststage.org.