MGAC Auditions

×

The Milwaukee Gay Arts Center's Walker's Point space is one of the more intimate stages in town. Next month, the MGAC is giving local actors an opportunity to work in the space on one of two upcoming projects.

×

Auditions for THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES take place January 8th ad 9th. As part of the V-Day Community Campaign, the MGAC is presenting a staging of Eve Ensler's classic monologue show February 11th and 13th.

Auditions for the show are noon to 5pm on Sunday, January 8th and 4pm – 9pm on the 9th. Prospective actors aren't required to prepare a monologue, but the MGAC will be happy to listen to excerpts less than 1.5 minutes/ For more information, visit the sign-up website.

Later-on next month, the MGAC is looking to cast for the Wisconsin-based comedy SquareA Stage Pornography. Set in Two Rivers, the comedy is described as “bawdy.” Actors must be comfortable with stage nudity. This is the premiere production of a new play. The MGAC is looking for one male and one female actor, both somewhere in the vicinity of 27 years of age . . . sounds quite interesting. The MGAC website describes the roles as “difficult and challenging.”

Auditions for SQUARE take place January 15th and 16th from noon to 5pm. Those wishing to make an appointment can send pictures and resumes to Mkenact@aol.com. Actors who reserve a 10-minute block of time for auditions will receive selections of the script via email for audition.

All auditions take place at the MGAC on 703 South 2nd Street.