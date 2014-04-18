Midsummer In Midwinter In Spring

Theatre Gigante continues its season early next month with a play on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Written by Gigante’s Isabelle Kralj & Mark Anderson, the show draws on Shakespeare’s classic for inspiration. According to the press release, the new show veers away from the classic “in a delightful romp through the Northwoods of someplace…somewhere…where love, and its delightfully twisted ways, are revealed through dialogue, dance, and music.”

Sounds fun. Music included in the program is composed and recorded by frequent Gigante contributor Frank Pahl with original songs written and performed by Amanda Huff and Daniel Mitchell.

The talent onstage features some dynamic performers including John Kishline, Deborah Clifton, Megan Kaminsky, Molly Corkins, Evan Koepnick, and Bo Johnson.

Midsummer in Midwinter runs May 9th through 17th at UWM Kenilworth Studio 508 at 1925 East Kenilworth Place.

For ticket reservations, visit Brown Paper Tickets.com or call 1-800-838-3006.