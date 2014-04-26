The Midwest Premiere of Shanley’s STOREFRONT CHURCH

Possibly best-known as the author of Doubt, John Patrick Shanley continues to produce interesting contemporary dramas. The latest to make it to production in Milwaukee is Shanley’s Storefront Church, the midwest premiere of which will be staged by Windfall Theatre. Faith, commerce, justice and morality tumble around in an ensemble piece featuring a diverse group of characters.

Bill Jackson stars in the comic drama which features a talented ensemble that also includes Ben George, Jason Will, Ericka Wade and others.

Storefront Church runs May 2nd through 17th at Village Church Arts on 130 East Juneau. For ticket reservations, call 414-332-3963 or visit Windfall Theatre online.