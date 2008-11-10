Milwaukee Chamber Book Drive

It’s always reassuring to see local arts groups linking up with other nonprofits to help support them. Soulstice Theatre, for instance, always donates a portion of its ticket sales to a charity associated in some way with the production it’s staging. Milwaukee Chamber Theatre has announced an interesting partnership with Literacy Services of Wisconsin for its latest productionJonathan Gillard Daly's The Daly News.

There are over 300,000 functionally illiterate adults in Wisconsin. Over half of those live in Milwaukee. About 27% of Milwaukee adults lack the skill necessary to read a newspaper. In the interest of helping to change that, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre has announced a $5 discount on tickets to its latest showThe Daly News for anyone donating gently used books to Literacy Services of Wisconsin. Anyone interested in helping out needs only to mention Literacy Services of Wisconsin when ordering tickets and bring donations with them to the box office when picking-up the tickets.

The Daly News opens this weeeknd at the Broadway Theatre Center. Transcripts from my interview with Daly appear here later this week.

For more information, call the Broadway Theatre Center box office at: (414) 291-7800.