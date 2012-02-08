Milwaukee Chamber Captures 'A Thousand Words'

When light hits photosensitive paper through a lens, a moment is captured. Generations later, however, that moment is likely to be forgotten. Ultimately it's the stories behind a photo that connect an image to the present. Madison-based playwright Gwendolyn Rice's <em>A Thousand Words</em>, brought to the stage next week by <strong>Milwaukee Chamber Theatre</strong>,<em> </em>is one of those stories.<br /><br />The drama is sparked by a New York art curator who travels to the Midwest in search of quilts for a new exhibit. During her journey, she finds a young woman who might hold a special connection to some rare photographs by the renowned Walker Evans. The play's action bounces back and forth between present day and the 1930s.<br /><br />Jennifer Uphoff Gray directs a talented cast for Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production of <em>A Thousand Words</em>. Vibrant actress Sarah Day, known for her work with American Players Theatre, portrays the curator. Also playing a prominent role is Libby Amato, an actress with a captivating stage presence.<br /><br />Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production of <em>A Thousand Words</em> runs Feb. 16-March 11. For ticket reservations, call 414-291-7800.<strong><br /><br />Theater Happenings</strong><br /><br /> <ul> <li>The life of teacher and NASA crew member Christa McAuliffe inspired the drama <em>Defying Gravity</em>, an uplifting story of potential. <strong>Marquette University </strong>stages the production Feb. 16-26 at Helfaer Theatre. For ticket reservations, call 414-288-7504. </li> </ul> <ul> <li><strong>Carte Blanche</strong> returns to the classics with its production of <em>Richard III</em>. The epic tragedy runs Feb. 17-March 4 at Carte Blanche Studios, 1024 S. Fifth St. For ticket reservations, call 414-455-3279.</li> </ul>