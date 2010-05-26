Milwaukee Chamber Celebrates Close Of 35th Season

×

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre is closing a remarkably solid 35th season with its annual gala on Friday, June 4th. The venerable theatre company celebrates those close of another successful season at LaLune Collection World Headquarters . . . a classy little place on 930 East Burleigh Street at 7:30 pm next week Friday.

The gala features all those sorts of things one would normally associate with a theatre gala . . . decent catering, live auctions and such. Longtime supporter Michael M. Grebe is being given a Montgomery Davis award. The atmosphere in LaLune should give the affair a memorable feel. The gala features a special performance by charming local theatre couple Chase Stoeger and Molly Rhode. The music by Stas Venglevski should add a lot to the evening. The accordion is one of those instruments . . . it never really sounds that impressive unless it’s being played by someone who is absolutely phenomenal with it. . . Venglevski’s probably one of the best in the world, so the musical end of Milwaukee Chamber’s gala should be really good and remarkably idiosyncratic.

Tickets are $95 each. For more information about the gala, contact Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's Amy Geyser at 414-276-8842.