Milwaukee Chamber Delves Into 'Crimes of the Heart'

×

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its 2011-2012 season with the compelling psychology of Beth Henley's Crimes of the Heart. This deftly written, darkly comic drama tells the story of three adult sisters dealing with different internal struggles as they reunite at their grandfather's home in Hazelhurst, Miss.

Last February, Waukesha Civic Theatre staged an impressive production of the drama. The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production has the added advantages of a bigger budget, a warmer stage and an all-star ensemble of local professionals. The talented Mary MacDonald Kerr will direct the show with a cast that includes Laura Gray, Georgina McKee and Karen Estrada. Gray, a comic talent also capable of deep drama, plays the eldest sister, who has spent her life caring for her grandfather. McKee portrays the middle sister, a compassionate woman who is something of a drifter. Estrada, known for brilliant comic turns, will have an opportunity to delve into the darker end of subtle comedy in the role of the sisters' cousin.

Also in the cast are Gray's husband, Jonathan Wainwright, playwright/actor Neil Haven and Laura Frye.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production of Crimes of the Heart runs Aug. 11-28 at the Broadway Theatre Center's Cabot Theatre. To reserve tickets, call 414-291-7800.