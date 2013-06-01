Milwaukee Chamber Gala

×

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre celebrates another season this coming June with Cheers to Chamber! MCT in Bloom. Featured performer actor/musician Matt Daniels will be on hand for what should be a really enjoyable event. Daniels is, of course, seasoned stage talent in 2 successful turns as unflappable butler Jeeves. Attnedees to the fundraiser will get a chance to see him perform and enjoy complimentary drinks and hors d'oeuvres courtesy of Antigua Mexican and Latin Restaurant.

The fundraiser will take place from 7 - 10pm on June 21st at the Florentine Opera Center on 926 East Burleigh Street. Event tickets are $95 per person with proceeds benefiting Milwaukee Chamber Theatre.

For more information, contact Milwaukee Chamber Theatre at 414-276-8842.