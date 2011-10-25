Milwaukee Chamber's Deeply Moving 'Driving Miss Daisy'

In a way, human history could be described as a collection of stories of people being forced to meet each other. Alfred Uhry's Driving Miss Daisy is one of those stories. And, like any tale, it can be told in many different ways. Steve Barnes' set for Milwaukee Chamber Theatre draws out Uhry's story through natural objects in a plane of overlapping rectangles. This is a deeply moving painting rendered on many different canvases.

Ruth Schudson draws remarkable strength as an older white woman no longer able to drive herself around. Her son (played with charming wit by Jonathan West) hires her an African-American driver named Hoke. Michael A. Torrey plays Hoke as a man of indomitable cheerfulness. Two people who would not otherwise have met get to know each other at a time in history that is gradually moving toward social equality. The larger social forces at work are not uncomfortably forced on the situation. History aside, this is still the story of two people. And Schudson and Torrey render fully realized personalities.

This story that spans decades in history takes up less than two hours onstage. Under the direction of C. Michael Wright, the events flow fluidly through the emotional heartbeat of a touching drama.

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production of Driving Miss Daisy runs through Oct. 30 at the Broadway Theatre Center. For ticket reservations, call 414-291-7800.