Milwaukee Chamber Staged Reading Tonight

As a part of The Montgomery Davis Play Development Series, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents a staged reading of a new play by Jennifer Uphoff Gray tonight. A Thousand Words is a new mystery by Gray which mingles the past with the present as a New York Art Museum exhibit manager quits her job only to run across a very important collection of photos.

The cast for the staged reading includes some impressive talent-- Carrie Coon, Todd Denning, Alison Mary Forbes, Angela Iannone, Melinda Pfundstein and Jonathan Wainwright. The performance starts at 7:30 pm tonight at The Skylight Bar and Bistro on the second floor of the Broadway Theatre Center.