Milwaukee Chamber Staged Reading

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's Mongtomery Davis Play Development Staged Reading series continues in a couple weeks with Plaza Hotel Ballroom.

The script is written by Milwaukee-based playwright Alice Austen, who had been listed as a resident playwright with Chicago Dramatists 3 years ago when the script had a staged reading in Chicago in 2010.

A video journalist holes up in a decaying luxury hotel to report on events just outside said hotel. The MCT press release says it's a look into how 21st century media shapes the metabolism of cultural awareness . . . okay, so that's me paraphrasing, but it sounds like an interesting exploration. The new technology "raise awareness and sometimes shapes events as they occur." And that's what this drama is looking at. The copy on an announcement about the Chicago Dramatists' staged reading merely says it "raises questions about fame-seeking." So I guess it must've evolved a bit over the course of the past three years.

The staged reading features a the cast of Georgina McKee, Marcella Kearns and Peter Reeves. The reading is directed by Matt Daniels. The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's staged reading of Plaza Hotel Ballroom takes place on March 4th at 7:30 pm at The Skylight Bar & Bistro on the second level of the Broadway Theatre Center on 158 North Broadway. The reading is free. No reservations required. Seating is first-come, first-served.