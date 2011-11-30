Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's Charming 'Heroes'

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's latest comedy, Heroes, is sheer pleasure from beginning to end. Three seasoned actors play World War I veterans in their final years, decades after life on the front lines. Richard Halverson, Daniel Mooney and Robert Spencer, under the direction of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Producing Artistic Director C. Michael Wright, render distinct characters that sparkle with charma charm that radiates from a particularly witty script by Tom Stoppard.

The three actors are cleverly cast. Halverson's gravitas is put to good use in the role of a man who claims an aristocratic background. The character suffers from a chronic lack of self-confidence, which may stem from debilitating agoraphobia. Spencer's classical charm comes to light in the role of a working-class man whose daily walks inspire the trio to plan an escape from the hospital in which they all reside. Mooney rounds out the cast as a man suffering from blackouts due to a piece of shrapnel that is lodged in his head.

The men share a back patio in the hospital. The lush environment of the patio has a great deal of personality, thanks to the smart design work of Keith Pitts. This personality is particularly true of the fourth member of the party, a dog statue that serves as silent companion for the three men. The dog's face offers enough detail to serve as an addition to the cast, but it isn't so expressive as to distract. It's a sharp balance that echoes the symmetry found in all aspects of the production, as the characters try to reconcile the past with the present in this charming trip to the theater.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production of Heroes runs through Dec. 18 at the Broadway Theatre Center's Studio Theatre. For ticket reservations, call 414-291-7800.