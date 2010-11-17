Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Dark, Dramatic ‘Roses’

×

The Milwaukee Rep opens the U.S. premiere of JoannaMurray-Smith’s Bombshells on Nov. 22. Murray-Smith wrote theplay specifically for star Caroline O’Connor. Rep Artistic Director MarkClements directs the show, which runs Nov. 22-Dec. 19 at the QuadracciPowerhouse. For tickets, call 414-224-9490.





The Skylight Opera Theatre returns to a classic this weekend with aproduction of Gilbert and Sullivan's H.M.S.Pinafore.The show, directed byBill Theisen, runs Nov. 19-Dec. 19 at the Broadway Theatre Center's Cabot Theatre.For tickets, call 414-291-7800.

The post-World WarII era is often viewed in a heavily romanticized light. But for many peopleliving in the period right after WWII, civil rights remained decades away. Andthe wholesome image of America’snuclear family, popularized by mid-20th-century TV and radio sitcoms, wasgrossly idealized, masking an emotional darkness behind closed doors. Frank D.Gilroy’s 1964 drama The Subject Was Roseswas an early exploration of the American family beyond its wholesomefa%uFFFDade.continues its season with a production of Gilroy’sdrama in the intimate Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center.Nicholas Harazinstars as Timmy Cleary, a young man returning to his Bronxhome after the war. Timmy has been seeking the approval of his father for avery long time and may, in fact, have achieved it in serving his countryoverseas. Things are not at peace in the home, however. The relationshipbetween Timmy’s parents is faltering for a variety of reasons.The Subject Was Roses deals with the darker end of Milwaukee Chamber’stheme for the year, “the games people play.” The story delves into alcoholismand the more sinister aspects of family life.This dark dramafeatures just three characters. Harazin has a really strong, sympathetic andcharming stage presence that will make him relatable to audiences. Seasonedlocal actor and UW-Milwaukee acting instructor James Tasse plays Timmy’sfather. Tasse’s stage experience should translate to added depth for hischaracter. Timmy’s mother is played by talented local actress Tami Workentin,whose onstage versatility should aid the production as well.This productionshould be even more dramatic within the confines of the studio-theaterenvironment, though a talented cast under the direction of Milwaukee Chamber’sreliable C. Michael Wright should prevent the emotional confrontation fromoverpowering the audience.Milwaukee ChamberTheatre’s The Subject Was Roses runsNov. 18-Dec. 12 at the Broadway Theatre Center’sStudio Theatre. For tickets, call 414-291-7800.