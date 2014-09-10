Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s The Good Father

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of The Good Father sounds quite promising. It seems to be in the process of being crafted under some of the most clever conditions in which to develop a remarkably heartfelt romantic drama. Jonathan Wainwright and Laura Gray are the only two actors in the production. The romantic drama will live through the two of them on one of the more intimate stages in town—the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre. The show is being directed by Milwaukee Chamber’s C. Michael Wright: a man intimately familiar with the space having performed in it and directed for it numerous times over the years.

The familiarity between the two actors on a familiar stage with a director who is very familiar with the space give this production the opportunity to be a remarkably warm drama with which to enter the Autumn. Written by Irish playwright Christian O’Reilly, the script tells the story of two people from very different backgrounds who meet in Dublin on New Year’s Eve.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of The Good Father runs Sept. 17 - Oct. 12 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre. For more information, visit Milwaukee Chamber Theatre online.