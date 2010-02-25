Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Touching ‘Duet for One’

×

Duet for One,which opened last weekend at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT), is based in parton the life of renowned cellist Jacqueline du Pré, whose successful career wascut short when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at age 28. She livedanother 14 years, watching from a wheelchair as the career of her husband,pianist and conductor Daniel Barenboim, reached greater heights.

Although TomKempinski’s play is now 30 years old, Duetfor One still resonates with its messages of loss, faith and the need forhuman connection, as seen in this production under the thoughtful direction ofPaul Mason Barnes.

Within a series oftherapy sessions, well-known violinist Stephanie Abrahams (at the request ofher equally famous composer husband) meets with Dr. Alfred Feldman to explorehow the “bloody creeping paralysis” of MS is affecting her psyche. But anemotional fortress has been built around her emotions, and attempts toinfiltrate prove difficult.

“No wonder people don’tlike people like you,” Abrahams says to the doctor.

Given the intimatenature of this two-character play, everything rests on the strength of theactors playing patient and physician. MCT Producing Artistic Director C.Michael Wright returns to the stage after a four-year absence as Feldman, andhe handles his professional restraint and deference deftly as the anger withinhis patient builds over time. Then it’s his turn to angrily “rescue” hispatient when it comes time for the stricken musician to understand that “thepurpose of life is life itself… the struggle to live.”

As Abrahams, veteranlocal performer Jacque Troy has perfected the moves of an MS patient, confidentin moving her motorized wheelchair, dragging and lifting her lifeless limbs,while maintaining the ever-thinning veneer of calm and control. We see thegradual decline in Abrahams physically and emotionally; the payoff of Troy’s hard work is theaudience’s reward.

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Duet for One runs through March 14 at the Broadway Theatre Center.