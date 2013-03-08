Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's YOUNG PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL

×

Once again, the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre returns to the written work of area high school students as it stages The Young Playwrights Festival later this month. There shorts are staged on a single program. They are the product of collaboration between high school playwrights, experienced educators, directors, designers, technicians and age-appropriate actors. As part of a mentoring process, three Milwaukee Theatre professionals are directing the pieces. Here are the three shorts on this year's program:

Stitches--Written by Matthew Lewis from Ronald W. Reagan IB High School. Directed by Jordan Hunt, the story is described as being one "in which a rebellious granddaughter spends the summer working in her grandma’s rural quilt shop and finds a way to grow up." Featured in the cast are Mary Atwood, Joan End, Jim Huston, Samantha Martinson and Emily Vitrano.

A Sister's Bond--Written by Ariel Ludlum from Rufus King IB High School. Directed by Uprooted co-founder Marti Gobel, it's a story in which, "a teenager, challenged by abusive conditions at home, seeks help from both the police force and social services to save her little sister." Included in the cast are Ryan Crice, Jennifer Grundy, Ashley Jordan, Taylor Lhamon and Kat Wodtke.

Just Another Day In Dentures--written by H’Vyn Jones from Messmer High School. Directed by Catie O’Donnell, it's the story of "a disgruntled teen is forced to visit her hilariously eccentric grandfather and learns more than she ever imagined." Featured in the cast are Caroline Fossum, Anna Miller, David Moon, Cheryl Roloff and Jenna K. Vik.

The Young Playwrights Festival 2012-2013 runs March 21st - 23rd. For ticket reservations, call 414-291-7800. Or visit Milwaukee Chamber Theatre online.