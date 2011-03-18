Milwaukee Comedy Festival Is Open For Applications

×

The Matt Kemple-founded Milwaukee Comedy Festival has been around for quite some time now. Roughly half a decade, in fact. The Festival is looking for entrants for it 2011 program, due to hit Comedsportz Milwaukee this coming August 4th – 7th.

Wisconsin’s largest single comedy event has announced its national search for sketch and imrpov teams, music comedy and video sketches. The festival is now accepting applications through May 2nd.

Those interested in applying to the festival can do so in any easy to swallow online format that requires little more than basic information, a $30 application fee and proof of funniness. That last bit an be a bit tricky, but all they’re asking for is at least 15 minutes of video footage that can be linked to the application. (Presumably live footage from any online video hosting site would be accepted.)

For more information, check out the Milwaukee Comedyfest’s website.