Milwaukee Diversity Generals

Milwaukee takes a step in the right direction as it hosts the first Diversity General Auditions for stage and screen actors on Tuesday, June 24. Uprooted Theatre will host the event that is scheduled to run from 10:30 am - 3:30 p.m. at the Next Act Theatre space on 255 S. Water St.

Actors of color are encouraged to audition for a number of upcoming projects. Those looking for talent include representatives for Claire Simon Casting, Chicago’s Goodman Theatre, Forward Theatre in Madison, APT in Spring Green, the Milwaukee Rep and various other Milwaukee groups including Pink Banana Theatre, Kohl’s Wild Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks. It’s an opportunity to audition for stage work and work on a couple of TV shows that are shot in Chicago including Chicago P.D. and Chicago Fire.

Hopefuls should come prepared to present two contrasting, contemporary monologues, totaling three minutes in length and provide all auditors with an up-to-date headshot and resume.

Appointments and inquiries can be made by emailing branchout@uprootedmke.com.