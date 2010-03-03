Milwaukee Hosts ‘Our Town,’ ‘Radio Golf’ and Two Debuts

×

Over the decades,Thornton Wilder’s Our Town has almostbecome a U.S. theater cliché. So while it’s nice that’stheaterdepartment will be staging this classic bit of Americana on its main stage in aproduction directed by the talented Bill Watson, it’s also good to see that thedepartment will be presenting two untested shows prior to the March 9 openingof Our Town (through March 14).

Two new plays find theirway to UWM’s Black Box Theatre this Saturday, as works by students Amanda J.Hull and Liz Shipe materialize on the intimate basement stage. It’s a seniorcapstone presentation for the two actresses/playwrights. Hull, who recentlyappeared in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s MoonOver the Brewery, presents Letters toNo One, a drama about a female postal worker who lives vicariously throughthe lost letters that find their way to her. The cast consists of Hull and LisaBultman. Shipe, who has also appeared in local productions (most recently asthe Little Drummer Girl in Who KilledSanta?), presents Purple Hearts:Women of the American Wartime. The show celebrates the history of womenserving in the U.S. military, from the Revolutionary War to the present. Theshow stars Shipe, Ryan Cappleman and Chris MacGregor.

Letters to No One and Purple Hearts will be performed at 7 p.m. March 6 in UWM’s BlackBox Theatre. Admission is free.

Also opening thisweekend is the Milwaukee Reppresentation of Radio Golf.Timothy Douglas returns to the Rep todirect the contemporary drama by August Wilson. Radio Golf is the latest in a series of Rep shows directed byDouglas, including last year’s Trouble inMind and 2008’s world premiere of TheNight Is a Child. With RadioGolf,Douglas is working on something of a contemporary classic. The last inWilson’s “Century Cycle,” Radio Golf isset in 1997. Guest talent Tyrone Mitchell Henderson plays a real-estatedeveloper struggling to become Pittsburgh’s first black mayor. Henderson is anacclaimed actor blessed with the right blend of talent and luck to keep himbusy all over the country. An ensemble of similarly talented guest actors willjoin Henderson for this production.

The Milwaukee Rep’s Radio Golf runs through March 28 at theStiemke Theater.