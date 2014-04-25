Milwaukee Irish Arts' Spring Production

Early next month, Miwaukee Irish Arts will present Deirdre Kinahan’s These Halcyon Days--the story of a relationship between two people at a nursing home in Dublin. James J. Gallagher directs longtime Milwaukee stage veterans Joan End and Eamonn O'Neill in the tender interpersonal comic drama.

Here’s the playwright talking about the inspiration for the script from YouTube:

The show runs May 1st through 5th at the Irish Cultural Heritage Center on 2133 West Wisconsin Avenue. For more information, visit Milwaukee Irish Arts online.