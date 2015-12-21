Milwaukee Irish Arts Stages Two Next Month

× Expand Little Gem, Moments Milwaukee Irish Arts Little Gem, Moments Milwaukee Irish Arts

Milwaukee Irish Arts presents a pair of contemporary Irish plays next month at the Next Act Theatre space. Two contemporary Irish works alternate evenings as Deirdre Kinahan’s family drama Moment is joined by Elaine Murphy’s intergenerational drama Little Gem in a graceful, little alternating dance across the stage.

Moment is a rather large ensemble piece about a family’s many different ways of dealing with the past criminal activity of one of its members. Names like Nate Press, Lindsey L. Gagliano, Zach McLain, Rob Maass suggest a cast that can balance quite well between comedy and drama. All of these actors have shown heart and precision in countless productions of both. They are joined by Sharon Nieman- Koebert, Sasha Katharine Sigel, Maggie McGwin and Annie Terry. James J. Gallagher directs.

Moment runs Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m., 16 at 8:00 p.m., 17 at 2:00 p.m. and 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Little Gem shows three generations of Dublin women relating very emotional months of inner turmoil. It’s difficult to imagine a trio of actresses more compelling than Grace DeWolff, Libby Amato and Joan End. The three of them in a single piece should be quite compelling. The show is directed by Lindsey Gagliano.

Little Gem runs Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m., January 15 at 7:30 p.m., January 16 at 4:00 p.m. and January 17 at 7:00 p.m.

For ticket reservations, visit Next Act online.