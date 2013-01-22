Milwaukee Opera Theatre, Carroll University and Eurydice

×

It's difficult to imagine a more ill-fated romance that Eurydice and Orpheus. It's a particularly lousy situation for Eurydice. Everything's going fine in ancient Greece until you step on that asp. And then you end up in Hades, only it turns out to be a waiting room for your husband Orpheus, who nearly manages to bring you back home . . . but then he makes the biggest mistake of your afterlife and now you have to wait for him to die to be reunited with him. So okay--so romance is never easy, but that's just messed-up.

At the end of this month, Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Carroll University present part two of a three-part project focussing on Eurydice. They're celebrating 412 years of Eurydice-related repertoire with the works of three different Milwaukee-based composers. Part two of the project features works by Joel Boyd, Nathan Wesselowski and Joanna Kerner.

The Eurydice Project Stage 2: No Looking Back (cute title) runs for one performance only: Saturday January 26th starting at 7:30 pm at Carroll's Humphrey Memorial Chapel on 238 North East Avenue in Waukesha. For ticket reservations, call 1-800-838-3006 or visit brownpapertickets.com.