Milwaukee Opera Theatre sings songs of Food.

The Milwaukee Opera Theatre will be concluding its season at the end of the month with Eat: Songs, Scenes and a One Act Opera May 29 – 31st at Carrol University’s Music Center. The program includes, “The Secret Life of Vegetables,” possibly the first art song exploration of crisper-drawer drama. The program incudes Pasatieri’s “Overweight, Overwrought Over You .” and Kurt Weil’s “Ice Cream Sextet,” and Seymour Barab’s ,“La Pizza Con Funghi,” an opera in which a “tenor sings high notes and a count begs for some mushroom pie,” in English. Sounds like an enjoyable evening of food-based performances directed by Katherine Hartgrove and Kerry Hart May 29th – 31st at Carrol University.