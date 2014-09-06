Milwaukee Premiere of Addams Family Musical with Theatre Unchained

It started-off as a one-panel comic strip in The New Yorker , but no one thinks of it like that. Years later it was the subject of a couple of feature films, but people don’t necessarily remember those as well either. The Addams Family is probably best-known as a TV series that aired from 1964 to 1966 before being immortalized through syndicated repetition. If you’ve seen even a couple of episodes in passing, you remember the theme song.

More than 40 years after the TV series debuted, there was a musical permutation of the property that had been developed for Broadway. Nearly half a decade later, the musical makes its Milwaukee debut in a Theatre Unchained production. The intimate studio theatre space at Theatre Unchained will play host to the home of the darkly satirical family of Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, Grandma, Wednesday and Pugsley.

The Addams Family runs Sept. 12 - 28 at the theater on 1024 S. 5th St. For more information, visit Theatre Unchained online.