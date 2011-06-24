Milwaukee Public Theatre Celebrates Local Arts Champions

Milwaukee Public Theatre recognizes the contributions of a few local arts advocates at Turner Hall Tuesday night as it presents its Champions of the Arts Celebration. Local arts supporters Brad Bernard, Mario Costantini and Julia Taylor will receive Champions Of The Arts Awards in a program featuring performances by Caché Latin Ensemble, Gypsy Geoff, Tony Gorenc on accordion, Dorothy Walsh on harp, fortunetellers Adekola Adedapo and Azeeza Islam, and as a special salute to Mario Costantini, the Mad Hot Ballroom Dancers.

The event begins with a social hour that includes cash bar, desserts, hors d'oeuvres and the usual sorts of goings-on associated with a fundraiser. Funds raised go to help public art projects which bring together hundreds of children, youth and families of diverse backgrounds to help fragmented neighborhoods and communities through the arts. It’s a noble mission made all the more urgent by cuts made in public school budgets by the supply-side drones in Madison.

The Champions of the Arts Celebration runs 5-7:30pm at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Tuesday, June 28th.

For more information, call 414-347-1685 or visit Milwaukee Public Theatre online.