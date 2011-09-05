Milwaukee Public Theatre Looking For Ensemble

×

As the Milwaukee Public Theatre was gearing-up for it 3rd Annual All-City People'Â™s Parade during Laborfest today, it has been setting it sights on establishing a resident ensemble to work out of its new space right in the heart of dowtown at the Grand Avenue Mall. The theatre company that's been around for the better part of four decades is looking to establish a resident ensemble of performers.

Judging from the Audition Notice they sent out at the end of August, this isn'Â™t your traditional search for actors. They're looking for performers of every imaginable kind. They'Â™re looking for, and I quote: "ÂœExperienced actors, dancers, singers, musicians, jugglers, clowns, mimes, acrobats/gymnasts, magicians, and variety artists."Â That pretty much includes everybody.

Those looking to audition should send a photo, a resume with experience listed, contact info and three references to:

Grand Venue Producer/Director

Milwaukee Public Theatre

626 E Kilbourn Ave, #802

Milwaukee, 53202

Auditions and interviews begin Monday, September 19th for events that will start in October.