Milwaukee Public Theatre Looking for Volunteers for StoryBridge.

Milwaukee Public Theatre's Storybridge: Literacy Through Theatre is a noble endeavor looking to help increase literacy, self-confidence and communication skills for 1st - 4th graders with the help of seniors and adult storytellers.

Sessions involve adults working with children helping bring stories to life through storytelling. We're living in a world of ever-expanding information. It's difficult to imagine a more rewarding way to volunteer than to help kids open up to that world. These kids need a program like this, but more importantly, we as a society need a program like this. In a world of expanding sophistication we need a much more sophisticated culture to adapt to changes.

"We are seeking a core group of 8-10 adults who love to read and write - and who love children! Volunteers will provide one-on-one attention to primary and elementary school students who may have problems with reading. Skills should include storytelling, reading aloud, writing, and creative dramatics.

In 2013, readings from the book "Seed Folks" will help to encourage respect for people of different ages and cultures, interest in community gardening, and healthy nutrition.

MPT will provide 2-3 hours of training and limited travel stipends. Volunteers age 55 and older are encouraged to join the program. "

For more information, visit Milwaukee Public Theatre online.