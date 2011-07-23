Milwaukee Public Theatre's Hospice Drama

×

×

I read Dr. Timothy Learyâs Design For Dying a couple of years out of high school. Itâs a remarkably gripping look at preparing for death by a man who was looking forward to the transformative properties of experiencing it. Thatâs just the kind of guy Leary was . . . but death is not an easy thing for a lot of people to try to consider. The quality of life near the edge of death can be a remarkably rough thing to try to address. The one serious drama that studied the subjectâTuesdays With Morrie has been staged pretty consistently since it debuted a number of years ago. There hasnât been much in the way of popular stage explorations on the subject of end of life care in the modern world . . .

The Wisconsin Humanities Council recently approved a grant of $10,000 for Milwaukee Public Theatre to produce a look at the quality of end-of-life care. From The Start, Consider the Finish is consists of 20 dramatic sketches performed by two actors in multiple roles. The sketches are drawn from real-life stories about end-of-life planning and hospice decisions. Â Â Three songwriters also wrote 22 original pieces for the show . . . which probably makes it song really, really long. Itâs not. Itâs 75 minutes. The show is adapted from The End of Life Advisor by Susan Dolan and Audrey Vizzard.

The show will be touring Wisconsin starting September 10th in Medford.

Here are a list of scheduled performances from the press release:

Â

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2011

Red-White Theatre (high school), Medford

Sponsored by Medford Memorial Health Center and Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc.

Â Â Â Â Â

Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011

Ogema Town Hall, Ogema

Sponsored by Ogema Area Our Town Association

Â

Friday, Sept. 23, 2011

Fusch Community Center, Reedsburg

Sponsored by Reedsburg Area Medical Center

Â

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2011

Peopleâs United Methodist Church, Oregon

Sponsored by Peopleâs United Methodist Church

Â

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011

Thompson Community Center, Appleton

Sponsored by Fox Valley Coalition for the End of Life Care and Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan, Inc.

Â

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2011

UW-Milwaukee, Milwaukee

Sponsored by Center on Age & Community, UW-Milwaukee

Â

Â