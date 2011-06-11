Milwaukee Rep Announces Summer Conservatory 2011

×

×

×

Milwaukee Rep recently made a formal announcement on its Annual Summer Conservatory acting class. The intensive two-week course will focus on American Classics. Classes are set to take place in the Stiemke Studio Theatre 9:30am-5:00pm Monday through Friday July 11th-23rd.

Milwaukee Rep Resident Actors Laura Gordon and Gerard Neugent will guide participants through classes focusing on the work of classic American playwrights including Arthur Miller, Eugene O’Neill and Tennessee Williams. Afternoons will be spent applying acting techniques to scenes and monologues using material from the classic American playwrights.

Laura Gordon has had extensive experience onstage and has also directed quite a few things over the years. Currently she’s working on The Twelfth Night with Oprimist Theatre. This is a really great opportunity to learn from someone who had that kind of experience performing and directing. Neugent has played a variety of different rolesshould be an interesting chance to peer into the techniques of a man with that kind of versatility.

The course culminates in a final performance which will be seen by Milwaukee Theatre professionals Friday, July 22 at 7:30 pm and on Saturday, July 23 at 3:30 pm in The Rep’s Stiemke Studio, The Summer Conservatory Showcase is open to the general public.

Registration for the classes is $500. A limited number of scholarships are available. More info is available on the Rep’s website.