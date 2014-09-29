Milwaukee Rep Hosts a Luncheon with Playwright/Screenwriter Rick Cleveland

It’s not just a matter of being ethnically insensitive. NFL’s Washington “Redskins” sounds horribly out of date. They should try something more menacingly contemporary. Like the Gridlock. (Nothing stops the Washington Gridlock.) Or maybe the Insiders. How sinister would it sound to be facing off against the Washington Insiders?

Anyway...on Monday, Nov. 3, the Milwaukee Rep is hosting An Insider’s Luncheon with Playwright/screenwriter Rick Cleveland. The acclaimed screenwriter had worked on (among many other things) episodes of Washington D.C.-based TV shows the West Wing and House of Cards . His stage show Five Presidents will open with the Milwaukee Rep later on this season. It’s the world premiere production of the play, which is more than enough of an event to bring a very busy writer out for a classy luncheon.

As this is a fancy event, the tickets are very fancy indeed. It costs $75 for a standard ticket. It costs $150 for a VIP ticket with a special VIP Program that starts at 11 a.m. (The luncheon itself starts at noon.) For more information on the fanciness, visit the Milwaukee Rep online.