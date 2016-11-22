Milwaukee Rep Revives Larry Shue’s Comedy Classic ‘The Foreigner’

× Expand Photo by Michael Brosilow

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater has perfectly timed its latestâ€”and funniestâ€”production of The Foreigner , which debuted on its stage 33 years ago. Written by then-Rep actor Larry Shue, the comedy finds itself in the middle of social and political relevance once again with its direct references to people from different backgrounds who speak no English and have customs different than those in the U.S.

Coincidence?

You decide. That is, if you can stop laughing throughout this wacky, spirited romp of a comedy that director Laura Gordon perfectly distills into classic farce with the help of a talented seven-member acting ensemble.

The very proper Brit, Charlie, doesn’t want to socialize at the Georgia fishing lodge where he’s staying. So Army friend Froggie, casts him as “the foreigner