Milwaukee Rep's Classic 'To Kill a Mockingbird'

The Milwaukee Rep creates a powerful stage drama from a classic of American literature, as it presents Christopher Sergel's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's <em>To Kill a Mockingbird</em>. An ensemble provides vocal scoring to a brilliantly balanced cast, including Milwaukee Rep Resident actor Deborah Staples narrating the story as an adult Scout. Directed by Aaron Posner, the cast includes the Rep's Lee Ernst (as Atticus), Jonathan Gillard Daly and James Pickering. James DeVita makes for a believably dark Bob Ewell, and Eva Balistrieri displays the proper emotion of his daughter Mayella. The child cast is impressive as well, most notably Mallorey Wallace as a young Scout. The Milwaukee Rep's production of <em>To Kill a Mockingbird </em>runs through March 11 at the Quadracci Powerhouse. For ticket reservations, call 414-224-9490.