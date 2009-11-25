Milwaukee Rep’s Laura Gordon Channels Ann Landers

×

opens its extravagant annual production of A Christmas Carol this weekend.On the other side of the same complex, far from the large crowds going tosee Dickens’ holiday ghost story, the Rep’s Quadracci Powerhouse Theater willplay host to a much smaller production with a much smaller cast. The Lady With All the Answers is aone-woman, one-character show. The character: Ann Landers.

The Lady WithAll the Answers, written by David Rambo,should be a quaint way to spend an evening hanging out with the legendaryadvice columnist. Anyone who makes a living by giving people advice must havesome interesting stories, though the script has been criticized for not goingbeyond the newspaper page and delving into the psyche of Landers. Critics havefaulted the script for offering audiences a charming character and a fewstories without any true insights into who Landers is as a person. Even ifthose charges are true, it would be fine so long as the pleasant, allegedlysuperficial time spent with the character is enough fun to make the show worthattending. And that’s where the Milwaukee Rep made perhaps its best decisionregarding the show: Laura Gordon plays Ann Landers.

Over the years, the Milwaukee Rep resident actresshas played queens, servants, at least one doctor and more. As much as Milwaukee audiences haveseen Laura Gordon, however, we’ve rarely had a chance to enjoy her at thecenter of the stage for an entire production. Last season the Rep gave Milwaukee audiences anopportunity to spend an evening with Deborah Staples in The Blonde, The Brunette and the Vengeful Redhead, and if that showwas any indication, an evening with Laura Gordon will be great fun as well.

Gordon’s disarming stage presence should readilyfill the space of the Quadracci Powerhouse Theater. As an actress who worksexceedingly well in ensemble, it’ll be fascinating to see Gordon deliver anentire showsetting the mood, pace and cadence of the scriptall by herself.

The Milwaukee Rep’s production of The Lady With All the Answers runsthrough Dec. 20.