Milwaukee Rep's Powerful 'Death of a Salesman'

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, widely recognized as one of the 20th century's greatest stage dramas, peers into the dark side of blind faith in certain American ideals. The Milwaukee Rep brings the classic drama to the stage with a sharply rendered production animated by a brilliant, balanced cast.

Lee Ernst is in surprisingly rugged and resilient form as tired salesman Willy Loman. Ernst adds fragility to most of his performances, but he is refreshingly stubborn and aggressive in the role of Willy. Willy's two sons also receive winning portrayals, with the charismatic Reese Madigan as serial failure Biff and Gerard Neugent as the perpetually pleasure-seeking Happy. Madigan and Neugent create a sense of very close adult brothers with strong fraternal camaraderie.

In addition to the terrific emotional dynamic created by Ernst, Madigan and Neugent, some really impressive performances also took place in the periphery of the ensemble. Laura Gordon plays Willy's wife, Linda, with strength and compassion. Linda, though an incredibly shrewd person, could quite easily get lost in the plot, but Gordon's sense of intellectual strength even in idle moments helps to add depth to the production. Jonathan Gillard Daly is intensely likable as Willy's neighbor Charley. Daly infuses Charley with a sense of selflessness even in the face of Willy's total lack of respect, and it is a really inspiring thing to see on stage. Mark Corkins is in powerful form as Uncle Ben, Willy's unattainable ideal of self-made success.

The Milwaukee Rep's production of Death of a Salesman runs through May 8 at the Quadracci Powerhouse. To reserve tickets, call 414-224-9490.