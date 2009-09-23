The Milwaukee Rep’s ‘Soultime at the Apollo’ Hits the Right Notes

×

The Milwaukee Rep opened its cabaret season earlierthis month with a production of Soultimeat the Apollo, a new musical revue by Kevin Ramsey. When the Rep producedRamsey’s Fire on the Bayou last year,it yielded the highest-energy show to hit the Stackner Cabaret in a long time. Soultime at the Apollo may not bring thesame energy as last year’s sensation, but the show is every bit as entertainingand provides a look into the rich musical history of Harlem’sApollo Theater.

The show opens with a scene in the basement of thelegendary Apollo Theater, the 75-year-old venue that has given countlessAfrican-American performers their start. Bricks adorn a long section of wall;at one end rests actor C.E. Smith in a janitor’s outfit. Smith plays the roleof Soultime, a man who has worked at the Apollo throughout the years.Chicago-based performer Melanie McCullough joins Smith as Song Bird, Soultime’smusical muse. Both actors portray a laundry list of performers.

Recognizable hits like Minnie the Moocher and Landof 1,000 Dances are joined by lesser-known tunes like I Want a Hot Dog for My Roll and Reefer Man. Ramsey has put together a show with plenty of slow,soulful moments to complement the up-tempo songs. From beginning to end, Smithand McCullough move through the show with a smooth, enviable charm. Smith makesa particularly strong impression with covers of several James Brown songs infull retro costume. McCullough makes her biggest splash in the role ofvaudeville stand-up comic Moms Mabley.

The Milwaukee Rep’s production of Soultime at the Apollo runs through Nov.8 at the Stackner Cabaret.