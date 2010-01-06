Milwaukee Rep’s Winter Romance in ‘Almost, Maine’

×

Playwright JohnCariani’s Almost, Maine is a love letter to winterromance. The show, a series of vignettes set in a small town, has a wistfulcharisma that works well in smaller venues. This month thelaunches a production of Cariani’s 2004 romanticcomedy at the Stiemke Theater. While the Stiemke is far from being the smallestvenue in town, the Rep’s studio theater should serve the intimacy of the playquite nicely.

The show is beingdirected by Rep resident actress Laura Gordon, who has also directed shows forMilwaukee Chamber Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks. Gordon, who is betterknown for being onstage at the Rep, will have to visualize fellow actors indifferent roles and challenge them to stretch their abilities. Almost, Maine features Rep residentactors Gerard Neugent and Deborah Staples, along with guest actors ElizabethLedo and Steve Haggard. Ledo has worked extensively with the Rep in the past.Haggard is a young, Chicago-based actor who worked with the American PlayersTheatre over the summer.

The Milwaukee Rep’s Almost, Maine runs Jan. 13-Feb. 7.