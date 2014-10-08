A Milwaukee Rep World Premiere

Milwaukee Repertory Theater opens its Stiemke Studio season with a world premiere from award-winning playwright A. Rey Pamatmat. after all the terrible things I do is the story of Daniel, a young gay writer returning to his Midwestern hometown after college, and his new boss, Linda, a bookstore owner and émigré from the Philippines. The two are different on nearly every demographic level and at first approach each other with selfish intentions. Through Pamatmat’s masterfully realistic and surprising plotting and dialogue, however, they find that their commonalities run far deeper than either can comfortably admit.

The play addresses bullying—its psychology and, particularly, its effects on young people identifying as LGBTQ. A societal indictment is made; both characters embody the bitter reality that many gay people are harmed, not just by strangers, but by family members and other loved ones who seek to modify their behavior to satisfy the strictures of heteronormative society.

Playing on a meticulous set by Daniel Zimmerman under May Adrales’ skillful direction, both actors deliver stunning performances. As Daniel, Mark Junek realizes his character’s strength and vulnerability, aggression and victimization. As Linda, Sophia Skiles embodies a woman at a stage of life where maternal instinct forms a complex union with self-interest and self-reflection. Both characters harbor dark secrets that only a similarly flawed personality can bring to light. Though the play drives home the fact that our actions often have unintended and irrevocable consequences, the message is nevertheless hopeful. The past is done. For those who go on, there is only the choice to strive for ever-greater empathy.

The Rep and playwright’s decision to premiere this play in Milwaukee is a strong one. The setting and characters are native to the audience. And so are the issues explored. Bullying and harassment are rampant in our society and persons identifying as LGBTQ are disproportionately attacked. after all the terrible things I do is not an abstract exploration of other people’s problems, but rather an exhortation to change our society by realizing the truth that that which is different is equally valid and worthy of respect.

The show runs through Nov. 9 at 108 E. Wells St. For tickets, call 414-224-9490 or visit milwaukeerep.com.