Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s ‘Rep Lab’ Festival

Helping to develop the next generation of theater artists is a top priority of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater. It accomplishes this with its highly respected Emerging Professional Residency Program, which provides vigorous, supportive training and active participation to 10-15 emerging professional artists every season. As a capstone, the Emerging Professional Residents (EPRs) are showcased in the critically acclaimed short play festival, Rep Lab. This year’s performance features eight 10-minute works that loosely fit into the theme of “Strangers,” including an exclusive world premiere of a non-scripted play created by the EPRs during their Rep Lab rehearsal process.

“Rep Lab is really a celebration of our EPRs, and an opportunity for the emerging artists who are in residence for the season—in roles as assistant directors, assistant designers, understudies and ensemble members—to be at the focus of a production,” says Leda Hoffmann, The Rep’s director of community engagement. “For people who see other plays at The Rep, this is a chance to see the actors seen in smaller roles throughout the season take the lead. Rep Lab is also different than our other productions because it is a short play festival. We like to say, ‘If you don’t like a play, don’t worry; wait 10 minutes and there will be a new one.’” Hoffman was a directing intern the first year of Rep Lab and has participated in the festival all six seasons.

The seven scripted pieces for Rep Lab were chosen by directing residents Nabra Nelson and Ryan Holihan from a collection of about 70 short plays that JC Clementz, director of the Emerging Professional Residency Program, has been building up for years. “There is a balance of comedy and drama, a wide range of compelling stories and even a holiday-themed piece,” says Nelson of this year’s show. “I always am excited by the unfiltered creativity that comes from emerging professionals. I believe the whole Rep Lab team has a wonderful drive to experiment and make really bold choices, which will certainly make for a diverse and artistically valuable evening.”

Rep Lab runs Jan. 8-12 at the Stiemke Studio, 108 E. Wells St. For additional show information and tickets, call 414-224-9490 or visit m ilwaukeerep.com.

Theatre Happenings:

The Kennedy Center American College Theater Festival (KCACTF) is a national theater program that recognizes university and college theater programs while also providing opportunities for participants to develop their theater skills and insight through various year-round programming. Marquette Theatre’s production of To Kill A Mockingbird is one of five pieces that has been selected for the KCACTF’s Region III Festival at the Pabst Theater in January. If recognized as the best competing production in the region, Marquette will have the opportunity to perform in the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., at the American College Theatre Festival. An open dress rehearsal of the show will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Evan P. & Marion Helfaer Theatre, 523 N. 13th St. A $5 donation is requested in lieu of tickets. For more information, visit kcactf3.org or diederich.marquette.edu.

Don your best ’80s getup and head over to Greendale Community Theatre to see The Wedding Singer , a ridiculous musical comedy based on the popular 1998 film that featured Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. Show runs Jan. 7-16 at the Greendale High School Auditorium, 6801 Southway, Greendale. For tickets, call 414-817-7600 or visit greendaletheatre.org.

The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts presents Newsies , a Tony Award-winning musical inspired by the New York City Newsboys Strike of 1899 that follows Jack “Cowboy” Kelly and a band of teenage newsboys seeking a better life. Show runs Jan. 5-10 at 929 N. Water St. For tickets, call 414-273-7206 or visit marcuscenter.org.