Milwaukee Rep’s ‘Celebration of Black History Month’

× Expand Image via Milwaukee Rep

Every February, we celebrate Black History Month to recognize the achievements and contributions of Black people as well as work toward understanding the effects of racism. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is presenting “We Rise: MKE’s Celebration of Black History Month” with four, free virtual events that honor the contributions made by Black artists to American theater.

“‘We Rise’ celebrates the past, present, and the hope of the future,” says Associate Artistic Producer Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj. “Each event will not only be informative and entertaining, but, I hope, will inspire in every American that African American history is American history.”

The four, free virtual events take place each Monday in February and feature the following:

Feb.1: To Be Young, Gifted and Black: A Celebration of Lorraine Hansberry . The night will feature interviews with artists in African American film, television and theater

The night will feature interviews with artists in African American film, television and theater Feb. 8: Keep Your Eyes on the Prize examines African American artists and administrators, past and present at the Rep who are onstage and behind-the-scenes.

Feb. 15: It Takes a Village provides a platform for the Milwaukee Black theater community to showcase their works and discuss their contributions

Feb. 22: The Ground on Which I Stand honors the life and legacy of playwright August Wilson in the American Theater and features keynote speaker Ebony Jo-Ann, detailing her personal and professional relationships with Wilson.

Maharaj, who has an extensive list of credits as a director, playwright, producer and activist, emphasizes that this is critical point in time for art and activism and the Black community. “We are in the midst of the second great Civil Rights Movement, when so many artists of color are speaking truth to power,” adding, “My activism sits at the very heart of my work as a storyteller in the American theater. I see the empty space as an opportunity for social change and civilized discourse to occur.”

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

And the Rep’s “We Rise: MKE’s Celebration of Black History Month” honors that “civilized discourse” with its series that Maharaj sees as central to all the art that celebrates these achievements and contributions by so many in the Milwaukee community—and beyond.

“There is a quote that has continued to be a hammer and chisel that shapes my work as an artist, activist, and administrator in the American theater,” explains Maharaj. “The prophetic James Arthur Baldwin, one of my artistic heroes, once said, ‘All art is a kind of confession. All artists, if they are to survive, are forced to tell the whole story. Artists are here to disturb the peace, educate, uplift, and above all, tell the truth.’”

“We Rise: MKE’s Celebration of Black History Month” will be live streamed every Monday night in February 2021 beginning at 7 p.m. The free events can be found on on facebook.com/MilwRep. For more information, visit:www.MilwaukeeRep.com