Milwaukee Rep’s Month-Long Celebration of Asian-Pacific Culture

In light of all the recent attacks on Asian Americans, it’s timely that May happens to be Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is offering a number of virtual programs for the community to hear from AAPI artists and its leaders. “Making the Invisible Visible: A Celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Culture, Art & Activism” kicks off on May 5 with a welcome video from Filipino American actor, singer and activist Paolo Montalban.

The month-long celebration continues with a virtual panel discussion with Milwaukee Rep AAPI artists on Tuesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. via Facebook Live and YouTube Live. The discussion will focus on the importance of representation and support for AAPI artists with panelists including actor Rebecca Hirota (Junk, Jane Eyre); actor Lisa Helmi Johanson (The Chinese Lady); sound designer, musician and composer Pornchanok Kanchanabanca (The Niceties, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley); and playwright A. Rey Pamatmat (after all the terrible things I do) moderated by N’Jameh Russell-Camara, Milwaukee Rep’s Associate Director of Engagement.

“Lifting up marginalized communities with both internal staff initiatives and external community events is centered in our REP Forward ED&I plan,” says Chief Diversity Officer Tammy Belton-Davis. “We are committed to the AAPI community, and excited to bring a virtual celebration for people around the world to hear from local and national AAPI community members and their contributions to arts and activism.”

AAPI Heritage month will close with the YouTube release of a panel discussion, featuring Milwaukee area AAPI leaders exploring how arts, activism and legislation come together to help AAPI representation in the arts. The Milwaukee leaders featured on the panel include Alexa Alfaro, Co-Owner of Meat on the Street; David Lee, Chief Executive Officer at Imagine MKE, Alderman Angelito Tenorio of West Allis. The panel will be moderated by MacArthur Antigua, Senior Director of Collective Impact at Imagine MKE.

“Celebrating diversity is a large part of our renewed goal to become a more inclusive and equitable organization,” explains Artistic Director Mark Clements, adding, “given the recent horrifying acts of violence and hate toward Asian Americans, we felt it particularly important to celebrate the AAPI community this May and help shine a positive light on our incredible AAPI artists and leaders.”

Making the Invisible Visible: A Celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Culture, Art & Activism virtual offerings can be found online at: @MilwRep. For more information, visit MilwaukeeRep.com