Milwaukee's Children Speak Out in First Stage's 'Antarctica, WI'

Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo

Antarctica, WI is the name of a play which had its world premiere at First Stage this past weekend. And in this place, created by playwright Finegan Kruckemeyer, Antarctica, WI closely resembles Milwaukee, given conversations the playwright had with children in our community dealing with topics of race, gender identity, violence and a host of other issues.

So, much like the mind of a high-energy teenager—seven to be exact—the play is bursting all over with all of sorts of ideas—and therein lies the biggest challenge: what exactly is Antarctica, WI all about?

There’s twins Marvin and Janelle who’s big brother Marty is clearly running on the wrong side of the law. Michelle clearly has self-esteem issues given her attempts to hide behind her clothing. Captain has a tough home life and a leg disability as well. And then there Dewayne, living with his grandfather, who doesn’t understand his sexual orientation.

Given its first tryout, think of Antarctica, WI as a work in progress. Director Malkia Stampley mines some important, heartfelt moments and ideas that are buried beneath an avalanche of dialogue in this 80-minute production. (Kudos to the Ice Cast of young performers for remembering it all and keeping it “real.”)

Grandfather Dan stops fighting with his neighbor Eleanor long enough to really listen and get her insight and validation for raising grandson Dewayne into a good man, regardless of his sexual identity. And when Marvin gets a ride from a police officer at what will become the start of the Sherman Park riots, we believe the honest interchange between the teen and the cop.

While the cast of seven works well together as an ensemble, all eyes are on Emily Harris, who gives her strong willed Captain with a believable limp a three-dimensionality and commands our full attention. As the problem-solving easy going Lenny,

Jeffrey-Thomas Snow clearly delineates the playwright’s moody imagery of Antarctica, and the idea that “we are all icebergs...bumping into each other...”

It’s a fascinating thought and one of many that populate the imagination and this place called Antarctica, WI.

Through April 22 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts’ Todd Wehr Theater, 123 E. State St. For tickets call 414-267-2961 or visit: www.firststage.org