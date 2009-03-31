Milwaukee Shakespeare Returns . . . in a way . . .

Referring to themselves as The Artists Formerly Known As Milwaukee Shakespeare (and really, who doesn’t enjoy an early-to-mid-‘90’s Prince reference?) a group of actors under the direction of Paula Suozzi will be performing a staged reading of Othello at the Live Artists Studio at 228 South 1st St. in Walkers Point May 1 – 3. The play was originally scheduled to close Milwaukee Shakespeare’s season, but the organization vanished from financial pressures. Some featured in the cast here were originally slated to be in the cast of the ill-fated full production. Wayne T. Carr plays the title role along with a cast including Mark H. Dold, Nicholas Harazin, Brian J. Gill, Matt Daniels, Tiffany Vance and Maggie Arndt. It’s a rare opportunity to see professional actors performing a staged reading of Shakespeare for a room full of people.

May 1st and 2nd performaces will start at 7:30pm. The May 3rd show is a 2pm matiness. The show will be performed free of charge. Donations wll be accepted. Seating is limited to 99 people per performance. Reservations are encouraged, as this . . . to reserve seats, email: Othelloreservations@gmail.com