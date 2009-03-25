Milwaukee Sketchfest Benefit This Weekend

The fourth annual Milwaukee Sketch and Improv Festival is just around the corner on the other side of summer. As near as I can make out, one day longer than last year’s festival, the 2009 Milwaukee Sketchfest will run August 6 – 9.

The Sketchfest will be holding a two-day fundraiser this Friday and Saturday at the Alchemist Theatre that appears to be its own mini-sketch and improv fest. The Friday (27th) program features The Gentleman’s Hour, preceded by Meanwhile (presumably without Nick Firer) and Scoot’s Schticks The Saturday (28th) program features Broadminded, Organized Chaos and an open improv jam. Both are late night shows starting at 10:30pm at the Alchemist Theatre in Bay View. Tickets are $7

The Sketch Fest is still open for new applicants for 2009. More details are available on the Milwaukee Sketchfest Website.