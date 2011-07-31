Miracle Worker: Acacia Auditions

×

One of the single most inspiring figures in American history, Helen Keller is a figure so heroic that she was one of the first women to be mentioned by name in American History textbooks. The story of a blind and deaf woman who becomes an activist for socialism, worker’s rights and women’s suffrage is an inspiring one. William Gibson’s classic drama based on her life The Miracle Worker has been staged countless times all over the country.

Acacia Theatre opens its season with a production of the drama October 21 – 30. They’relooking to cast the show next month. Acacia will be holding open auditions for the production Monday August 22nd and Tuesday, August 23rd, between 6:00-9:00.

Performances (which runs October 21st -30th) will be at Concordia University in Mequon. Auditions will be by appointment only at Church in the City, 2648 N. Hackett. To make an appointment: call 414-744-5995 or email: acacia@acaciatheatre.com.