Mirrors Musical Previews This Month

Acclaimed composer Billy Kirchen will be offering a sneak preview of a new work later this month. The special one-night-only performance features songs from his upcoming Mirrors: The Mind Full Musical--a show on which he has collaborated with writer Larry LaGuardia and lyricist Jim Chudy.

The show takes place in the cozy space of The Point on 906 S. Barclay St. on Sep. 28. The show begins at 6:00 p.m. Funds from the ticket sales will go to benefit The Alzheimer’s Association. For more information and to reseve tickets, visit the show’s page on Eventbrite.