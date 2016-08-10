Miscast Auditions

There’s a great universality about musical theater that isn’t always served by musical theatre shows themselves. Those with the greatest passion for a given song might not get cast in a role that allows those people to get cast in roles allowing them to perform them. Maybe they don’t look the part or maybe there’s some aspect of the overall package of a performer that doesn’t quite fit the role for whatever reason.

Every now and then a show comes along that allows those unlikely to be cast in a role audition to sing songs that they might not otherwise be able to perform onstage. To this end, Waukesha Civic Theatre looks to stage a program of off-cast songs with Miscast. They’re looking to cast the show this coming Aug. 11. From the official announcement:

“All ages are encouraged to audition. Performers will work with the director to select songs and should come prepared with possible song choices. Auditions will be held at the Waukesha Civic Theatre Building at 264 West Main Street, Waukesha. Please prepare 32 bars of a musical theatre song that you would be interested in performing in the show. Please bring sheet music in your key for the accompanist. Unaccompanied auditions are discouraged. Please sign up for a specific audition time by going to the WCT web site audition page and clicking on the link provided. Walk in auditions will be allowed, but will be seen after scheduled auditions are completed. If you will not arrive at auditions until 8:30 or later, please contact the theatre so the director can be informed.”

The show itself hits the stage of the Waukesha Civic Theatre on Sep. 22. Meghan Hopper directs. For more information, visit Waukesha Civic Theatre online.