Missoula Children's Theatre Looking For A Little Cast of 60

The Missoula Children’s Theatre makes it to UW-Whitewater’s Young Auditorium at the end of the month. It will be rolling into town about 50-60 actors short of a full production. Not to worry—this is always the case. The touring theatre company’s production of Snow White features a huge cast culled from auditions in areas it performs in. On Saturday, February 26th, at 2pm, the Missoula Children’s Theatre will be performing a fully-stage adaptation of the classic fairy tale. Auditions for 50-60 children’s roles will take place on Monday, February 21st, starting at 4pm. Children 5-18 are welcome to audition. Kids chosen to be in the production get to go behind the scenes and learn a little bit of what it’s like to be onstage as lights, set and props are put in place for a staging of the classic fairy tale with a twist. Audition forms are available online or by calling 262-472-1432.

Tickets for the show are available by calling 262-472-2222 or online.