The Missoula Children's Theatre has a clever, little operation going on that provides stage opportunities for kids all over the country. They travel around with a specific show, set up shop one week before performances and hold open auditions. There are a couple of experienced actors/educators who then guide the kids through a process of instruction and audition, ultimately resulting in the staging of the show at the end of the week.

This month the Missoula Children's Theatre returns to the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center with a kid's theatre adaptation of The Secret Garden based on the classic by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Parts are available for kids entering grades 1-12. Auditions will be held Monday, August 12th from 10 am to noon. After a week's worth of classes, the show is then presented for two performances on Saturday, August 17th at 3pm and 5pm. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $6 for children.

For more information, visit the South Milwaukee Performing Arts Center Online.